ZoomInfo shares soar 90% in U.S. market debut

June 4 (Reuters) - Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc ZI.O jumped 90% in their U.S. market debut on Thursday, after the business intelligence platform raised about $934.5 million in the largest U.S. technology listing so far this year.

Shares opened at $40, giving the company a market value of $15.3 billion.

Carlyle-backed ZoomInfo priced its initial public offering at $21 per share earlier in the day, above its revised target range of $19-$20 apiece.

(Reporting by C Nivedita in New Delhi; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

