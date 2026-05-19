ZoomInfo Grew Revenue Just 1.5% as This Fund Sold $17 Million in Shares Last Quarter

Key Points

Cramer Rosenthal McGlynn sold 2,427,818 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter; the estimated transaction value was $17.85 million based on quarterly average prices.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value declined by $28.42 million, reflecting both share sales and price movements.

The tade represented 1.31% of the fund’s 13F AUM.

Post-sale, the fund held 889,757 GTM shares valued at $5.32 million

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On May 15, 2026, Cramer Rosenthal McGlynn reported selling 2,427,818 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) in a trade estimated at $17.85 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to its SEC filing dated May 15, 2026, Cramer Rosenthal McGlynn reduced its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 2,427,818 shares during the first quarter. The estimated trade value was $17.85 million, calculated using the quarter’s average share price. The fund’s total position value in the stock declined by $28.42 million at quarter’s end, a figure that includes both asset sales and market price changes.

What else to know

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE: BKU: $59.78 million (4.4% of AUM) NYSE: SKY: $57.06 million (4.2% of AUM) NYSE: RRX: $46.56 million (3.4% of AUM) NASDAQ: HUBG: $41.47 million (3.0% of AUM) NASDAQ: EVRG: $34.97 million (2.6% of AUM)

As of May 14, 2026, GTM shares were priced at $3.90, down more than 60% over the past year and vastly underperforming the S&P 500, which is instead up about 25% in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close May 14, 2026) $3.90 Market Capitalization $1.1 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.25 billion Net Income (TTM) $126.70 million

Company snapshot

ZoomInfo Technologies offers a suite of cloud-based go-to-market intelligence and engagement platforms, including ZoomInfo Copilot, Sales, Marketing, Operations, Talent, and Lite, generating revenue through subscription-based products.

The firm operates a SaaS business model, monetizing proprietary data and workflow tools that help clients identify, engage, and convert target customers using predictive analytics and automation.

It serves a broad customer base ranging from large enterprises to small businesses across sectors such as software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, and more.

ZoomInfo Technologies is a leading provider of sales and marketing intelligence solutions, leveraging a robust cloud-based platform to deliver actionable data and automation tools. The company’s scalable SaaS model enables consistent recurring revenue through subscription-based products. With a diverse client base and a focus on workflow integration, ZoomInfo aims to drive efficiency and growth for organizations seeking to optimize their go-to-market strategies.

What this transaction means for investors

With its stock down over 60% this past year, ZoomInfo is a good example of the scrutiny that’s been facing many software stocks over the past year, and the firm’s latest quarterly results showed that tension clearly. Revenue rose just 1.5% year over year to $310.2 million, while the company posted operating income of $57.9 million and generated a hefty $114.7 million in operating cash flow. The company also repurchased 13.1 million shares for roughly $90.5 million, signaling management still sees value in the beaten-down stock.



At the same time, however, customer growth remains uneven. ZoomInfo ended the quarter with 1,900 customers generating at least $100,000 in annual contract value, down 21 from the prior quarter, while net revenue retention slipped to 90%.



For long-term investors, the story now comes down to whether AI-driven sales automation can reignite durable growth. ZoomInfo still offers solid cash flow, and it remains deeply embedded in enterprise sales workflows, but Wall Street clearly wants proof that the business (as well as others in software) can accelerate instead of simply stabilizing.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.