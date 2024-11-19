ZoomInfo CEO buys $5.05M in common stock

In a regulatory filing, ZoomInfo (ZI) disclosed that its CEO Henry Schuck bought 492.5K shares of common stock on November 15th in a total transaction size of $5.05M. Shares of ZoomInfo are up 3% afterhours at $10.18.

