Markets
ZI

ZoomInfo Announces $100 Mln Share Buyback

March 14, 2023 — 06:42 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Washington-based software business ZoomInfo (ZI) on Tuesday announced a share repurchase program of up to $100 million of its shares.

Commenting on the plan, CEO Henry Schuck said, "Based on our continued success generating a strong combination of growth, profitability, and free cash flow at scale, we have the opportunity to invest in the business and enhance shareholder value through a share repurchase program."

The company intends to fund repurchases from available working capital and cash provided by operating activities.

The timing, as well as the number and value of shares of Common Stock repurchased under the program, would be determined by the Company at its discretion.

Shares of ZoomInfo are currently trading in pre-market at $21.42, down $0.43 or 1.97 percent from the previous close.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ZI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.