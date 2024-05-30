Zoomd Technologies Celebrates Profitable Quarter

Zoomd Technologies (TSE:ZOMD) has released an update.

Zoomd Technologies has reported a modest revenue increase and a significant leap in profitability, with a 16% revenue growth compared to the last quarter and a $1M rise in adjusted EBITDA. The company also recorded a net income of $0.5M, marking the end of a period of six consecutive quarters of net losses. This turnaround is attributed to strategic measures, including a 31% reduction in operating expenses and internal team realignment.

