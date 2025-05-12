Zoomcar Holdings Appoints Deepankar Tiwari As New CEO

(RTTNews) - Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (ZCAR), the leading marketplace for self-drive car sharing in India, announced Monday the appointment of Deepankar Tiwari as its Chief Executive Officer, effective May 9, 2025.

The company said this change in leadership sets the stage for Zoomcar to deepen its market presence while driving strategic initiatives and elevating the user experience.

Tiwari brings over 25 years of leadership experience in the automotive and mobility sectors. He spent more than two decades with the Tata Group, serving in various leadership roles within Tata Motors' Passenger Vehicle division, and later at Tata Sons, the Group's holding company.

Following this, he led Vehicle Solutions and Business Development for the Asia-Pacific region at Uber Technologies until 2020. Since 2019, Tiwari has served as an advisor to Zoomcar India Private Limited, and since February 2025, he has been a board observer to the Company.

