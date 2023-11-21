Zoom (ZM) Q3 Earnings Beat, Customer Growth Drives Revenues

Zoom’s ZM third-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings of $1.29 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 19.44% and increased 20.6% year over year.



Revenues of $1.13 billion beat the consensus mark by 1.66% and increased 3.2% year over year on strong growth from Enterprise customers.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Quote

Quarter Details

Revenues from Enterprise customers grew 7.5% year over year to $660.6 million and represented 58% of total revenues. Customers contributing more than $100,000 in revenues in the trailing 12 months grew 13.5% to 3,731. These customers accounted for 29% of revenues, up from 27% in the year-ago quarter.



The company reported a trailing 12-month net dollar expansion rate for Enterprise customers of 105%.



The number of Enterprise customers grew 5% year over year to more than 219,700.



Zoom Phone reached approximately seven million paid seats. Zoom Contact Center reached approximately 700 customers as of quarter-end, while Zoom Virtual Agent customers nearly doubled quarter over quarter. The number of customers on Zoom One bundles that include Zoom Phone grew approximately 330% year over year.



Revenues increased 5.2% in America, while international market revenues from APAC and EMEA decreased 2.2% and 1.4% year over year, respectively.

Non-GAAP Operating Details

Gross margin expanded 20 basis points (bps) to 79.7% in the fiscal third quarter of 2024.



Research and development expenses decreased 2% year over year to $105.7 million. Sales and marketing expenses decreased 5.6% to $283.8 million, while general and administrative expenses decreased 19.7% to $69.8 million.



Operating income increased 17.4% to $447.1 million year over year. Operating margin expanded 480 bps to 39.3%.

Balance Sheet

Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of Oct 31, 2023, were $6.49 billion. As of Jun 31, 2023, cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $6 billion.



Free cash flow as of Oct 31, 2023, was $453.2 million. As of Jul 31, 2023, free cash flow was $289.4 million.

Guidance

Zoom expects fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 revenues in the range of $1.125 billion to $1.13 billion.



Non-GAAP earnings per share are expected in the range of $1.13 to $1.15.



For fiscal 2024, Zoom expects revenues in the range of $4.506-$4.511 billion.



Non-GAAP earnings per share are expected in the range of $4.93 to $4.95.

