Zoom (ZM) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended July 2025, Zoom Communications (ZM) reported revenue of $1.22 billion, up 4.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.53, compared to $1.39 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.2 billion, representing a surprise of +1.66%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.68%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.37.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Enterprise Customers : 184,000 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 186,862.

: 184,000 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 186,862. Customers >$100K TTM Revenue : 4,274 compared to the 4,233 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 4,274 compared to the 4,233 average estimate based on three analysts. Current Remaining performance obligation (RPO) : $2.41 billion compared to the $2.45 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $2.41 billion compared to the $2.45 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) : $3.98 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4 billion.

: $3.98 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4 billion. Non-Current Remaining performance obligation (RPO) : $1.57 billion versus $1.53 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $1.57 billion versus $1.53 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue- Online : $486.6 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $477.5 million.

: $486.6 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $477.5 million. Revenue- Enterprise: $730.7 million versus $719.9 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Here is how Zoom performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Zoom here>>>

Shares of Zoom have returned -5.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Free Report: 3 Software Stocks Poised to Skyrocket

Software stocks are poised to catapult higher in the coming months (and years) thanks to several factors, especially the explosive growth of AI. Zacks' urgent report reveals 3 top software stocks to own right now.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Zoom Communications, Inc. (ZM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.