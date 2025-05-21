Zoom (ZM) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended April 2025, Zoom Communications (ZM) reported revenue of $1.17 billion, up 2.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.43, compared to $1.35 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.89% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.16 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.30, the EPS surprise was +10.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Zoom performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Enterprise Customers : 182,600 versus 193,166 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 182,600 versus 193,166 estimated by four analysts on average. Customers >$100K TTM Revenue : 4,192 compared to the 4,155 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 4,192 compared to the 4,155 average estimate based on three analysts. Current Remaining performance obligation (RPO) : $2.36 billion compared to the $2.33 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $2.36 billion compared to the $2.33 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) : $3.88 billion versus $3.86 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $3.88 billion versus $3.86 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Non-Current Remaining performance obligation (RPO) : $1.52 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.51 billion.

: $1.52 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.51 billion. Geographic Revenue- Americas : $848 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $838.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.5%.

: $848 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $838.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.5%. Geographic Revenue- Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) : $185 million versus $184.58 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.5% change.

: $185 million versus $184.58 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.5% change. Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific (APAC) : $142 million versus $143.01 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.9% change.

: $142 million versus $143.01 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.9% change. Revenue- Online : $470 million versus $472.82 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $470 million versus $472.82 million estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue- Enterprise: $704.70 million compared to the $689.42 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Shares of Zoom have returned +15.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +12.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Zoom Communications, Inc. (ZM)

