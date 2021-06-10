Zoom (ZM) Launches Phone Appliances With Poly and Yealink

Zoom Video ZM recently announced the launch of Zoom Phone Appliances, all-in-one desk phones that combine Zoom’s platform with hardware from Yealink and Poly, and are capable of HD video meetings, phone calls and interactive whiteboarding.



The appliances are a new category of hardware, designed for hybrid workforces across home offices and huddle spaces, addressing use cases across industries.



Moreover, these appliances are easy to set up and maintain, featuring simplified onboarding for IT support with zero-touch provisioning and centralized management through the Zoom Admin Portal.



Users can personalize their experience by syncing calendars, status, meeting settings and phone for integrated video-first experiences.



Notably, the products will launch with two handsets from Poly — the CCX 600 Desk Phone and the CCX 700 Desk Phone with integrated camera — and Yealink’s VP59 Smart Video Phone.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Price and Consensus

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Quote

User Growth, Portfolio Strength to Fend off Competition

Zoom has been benefiting from an expanding enterprise customer base backed by its cloud-native unified communications platform. Its solutions combine video, audio, phone, screen sharing and chat functionalities and make remote-working and collaboration easy.



Markedly, Zoom is one of the leading names in the unified communications and collaboration (UC&C) space, which is expected to witness a healthy CAGR of 27.8% during 2021-2026, per Mordor Intelligence report.



User addition and portfolio expansion are being hailed as key catalysts for Zoom to continue on its growth trajectory in 2021. At the end of the fiscal first quarter of 2022, Zoom had roughly 497,100 customers (with more than 10 employees), up 87% year over year.



Moreover, the company had 1,999 customers with more than $100,000 in trailing 12-month revenues, up roughly 160% year over year.



However, the company is facing stiff competition from Cisco’s CSCO Webex as well as bundled productivity solutions with video functionality from Microsoft MSFT and Alphabet GOOGL owned Google G Suite.



Zoom Phone Appliances competes with Microsoft’s Teams service, which offers enterprises a unified communications experience. Zoom devices lacks the channel support that Teams offers.



Markedly, integration of Teams with Microsoft’s various in-house offerings including PowerPoint presentations, SharePoint, Stream and Dynamics 365 make collaboration easy and engaging, while driving outcomes and saving time.



Recently, Cisco unveiled several new features and revamped logo and identity of its video conferencing application — Webex. Moreover, Cisco is integrating the offerings of its latest acquisition namely Slido (December 2020) with its Webex application.



Moreover, Cisco is working with wireless service provider, AT&T to get Webex Calling with AT&T – Enterprise on to its Unified Communications Manager Cloud (UCMC) platform.



Nonetheless, demand for Zoom Video’s platform and expanding suite of solutions are expected to remain robust and aid this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company’s top-line growth in the near term. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The availability of Zoom For Home, which supports remote working for business professionals, has been a key catalyst.



In February, Zoom announced the availability of Zoom Rooms that will help organizations safely re-enter the office and sustain an “everywhere workforce.”

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.



Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.



See 3 crypto-related stocks now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.