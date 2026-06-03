Zoom vs. SpaceX vs. Palantir: Which Stock Offers the Best Risk-Reward for the Next 5 Years?

Key Points

Panelists weigh Zoom’s steady cash flows against SpaceX’s moonshot upside and Palantir’s middle ground.

The debate stresses valuation, liquidity, and position sizing when choosing between reliable and speculative tech bets.

10 stocks we like better than Zoom Communications ›

Is a proven cash-flow engine a smarter bet than a private moonshot? This panel weighs Zoom (NASDAQ: ZM), speculative SpaceX, and Palantir (NYSE: PLTR), exploring valuation, liquidity, and upside. Watch the video below to see which approach stands out.

*This video was published on May 29, 2026.

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Jason Hall has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. John Bromels has positions in Zoom Communications. Toby Bordelon has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Palantir Technologies and Zoom Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.