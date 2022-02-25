Zoom Video (ZM) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Zoom Video Communications ZM is slated to release fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 28.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $1.05 billion, indicating growth of 19.25% from the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for earnings has remained unchanged at $1.07 per share over the past 30 days but moved down 12.3% year over year.

Factors to Note

Zoom’s fourth-quarter performance is likely to have gained from strong demand for varied products like Zoom Video Webinars, Zoom Rooms and Zoom Phones. An uptick in customer metrics for Zoom products to support hybrid work culture is likely to have acted as a tailwind in the quarter to be reported.



In the fourth quarter, Zoom might have gained from expansion in net dollar expansion rate as existing customers with more than 10 employees have increased their spending on Zoom products.



Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Zoom’s expanding partner base has been a key catalyst. In the fourth quarter, Zoom may have benefited from gaining Carrier Global CARR as a long-standing Zoom meeting customer.



Carrier Global has been increasing its spending on Zoom products by selecting Zoom phones for 53,000 employees across 180 countries.



Nonetheless, increasing research and development and sales and marketing expenses amid stiff competition might have weighed on margin expansion in the fourth quarter.

What Our Model Unveils

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here.



Zoom has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



Ambarella AMBA has an Earnings ESP of +2.86% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. The company is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 28.



Ambarella’s shares have returned 22.2% in the past year compared with the Zacks Electronics-Semiconductors industry’s growth of 7.1%. The Zacks Computer and Technology Sector witnessed a fall of 1.6%.



Docebo DCBO has an Earnings ESP of +16.67% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter 2021 results on Mar 10.



Docebo’s shares have returned 16.2% in the past year against the Zacks Internet - Software industry’s decline of 51%.



