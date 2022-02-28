Zoom Video (ZM) Q4 Earnings: What to Expect

Zoom Video (ZM) shares have struggled as of late, falling to a recent low of $120. During that time span, the S&P 500 index has fallen no more than 10%. Now trading near a 52-week low, investors want to know if now’s a good time to bet on a rebound, or is there more downside ahead?

The video collaboration platform provider is set to report fourth quarter fiscal 2021 earnings results after the closing bell Monday. Zoom stock has been under pressure despite the company’s strong execution. Once one of the key beneficiaries of the pandemic, due to shelter-in-pace restrictions and the fact that offices and schools scrambled for video conferencing services, there are now concerns that the company won’t be able to sustain the strong growth it saw during the height of the pandemic.

Over the last 2 years, the company has surpassed the Street’s profit estimates in each quarter, while topping revenue estimates 100% of the time. Since the quarter began analysts have been more optimistic about what the company might report evidenced by the 12 upward (net) revisions given to EPS estimates. During that span, the company’s revenue estimates have been revised upward twice. However, Zoom’s valuation has also been under the spotlight as competing products from Microsoft’s (MSFT) Teams have encroached on its territory.

Given the degree of punishment the stock has seen, it seems the market has made up its mind about Zoom’s post-pandemic profitability goals, particularly on the heels of the deal for Five9 collapsing. To reverse the stock’s bearish trend, Zoom will need to demonstrate that it can effectively grow its large enterprise customer business as it expands its ecosystem. Investors on Monday will also listen for updates on the company’s new service Zoom Video Engagement Center that is expected for launch in 2022.

For the three months that ended January, Wall Street expects the San Jose, Calif.-based company to earn $1.07 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.22 per share on revenue of $882.49 million. For the full year, earnings are projected to rise 45.8% year over year to $4.87 per share, while full-year revenue of $4.08 billion will rise 54% year over year.

As noted in previous posts, Zoom has been a victim of its own success. It’s notable that the stock’s punishment persists even as full-year revenue and profits are projected to grow at respective rates of 46% and 54%. The company is facing tough year-over-year comparisons. The management has done a solid job with profitability, raising the gross margin in each of the last several quarters. The company is also taking the necessary steps to ensure its post-pandemic future is sustainable.

The focus on Zoom Phone and Zoom Rooms, and by entering the contact center space are critical to growing and maintaining the company’s ecosystem. How quickly can this pivot into new revenue streams occur will determine when the stock reaches a bottom. Beating on the top and bottom lines have not been enough. In the third quarter the company reported earnings of $1.11 per share, rising 68% year over year. Q3 revenue rose 35% year over year to $1.05 billion.

The stock, however, fell some 20% when the company issued guidance that showed a remarkable slowdown. In a addition to a top and bottom-line beat, Zoom’s guidance on Monday will be the determine whether the stock can regain the $200 level.

