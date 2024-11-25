Zoom Video (ZM) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Zoom Video Communications (ZM) reported $1.18 billion in revenue for the quarter ended October 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.6%. EPS of $1.38 for the same period compares to $1.29 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.16 billion, representing a surprise of +1.23%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.34%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.31.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Zoom Video performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Enterprise Customers : 192,400 compared to the 196,459 average estimate based on five analysts.

: 192,400 compared to the 196,459 average estimate based on five analysts. Customers >$100K TTM Revenue : 3,995 compared to the 4,042 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 3,995 compared to the 4,042 average estimate based on four analysts. Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) : $3.74 billion versus $3.76 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $3.74 billion versus $3.76 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Current Remaining performance obligation (RPO) : $2.28 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.19 billion.

: $2.28 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.19 billion. Non-Current Remaining performance obligation (RPO): $1.46 billion compared to the $1.55 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of Zoom Video have returned +18.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

