Zoom Video (ZM) Q2 2023 Earnings: What to Expect

Despite stringing together an impressive streak of twelve straight earnings beats, shares of Zoom Video (ZM) have struggled during the past year, falling some 70% compared to 4% decline for the S&P 500 index. Now that the pandemic has passed, the market is re-assessing Zoom’s value proposition, particularly amid stiff competition.

But the shares are now more attractively priced. And while investors have grown concerned about the company’s ability to retain its large enterprise customer base in the years ahead, Zoom management is pivoting to other revenue sources. The question is, how soon can this pivot bear fruit? The answer to that question may be more clear when the video conferencing specialist reports second quarter fiscal 2022 earnings results after the closing bell Monday.

Zoom stock has risen almost 45% from its 52-week low in mid-May. And now trading at around $100, the company still has ways to go to regain its all-time high level of almost $600. Due to increased competition from, among others, Microsoft (MSFT), Zoom might not ever reach that level, according to Tyler Radke, analyst at Citigroup who last week downgraded the stock to Sell from Neutral, citing "new hurdles to sustaining growth.”

Radke also noted that Zoom’s growth has always been more challenging, adding "although new SKUs such as Phone are promising, we believe increasing churn in [small and medium business]/online, and rising competition in enterprise will more than offset new product strength and drive estimates below consensus.” That said, Zoom’s valuation remains appealing given that the company continues to generate strong free cash flow, according to MKM Partners analyst Catherine Trebnick, who initiated coverage with a Buy rating.

Trebnick who has a $135 price target on the stock, noted that the slower growth outlook has "created more attractive entry points for investors." She emphasized what she believes are several "key catalysts" in the months ahead. While the stock has risen over the past month, it has still lagged the S&P 500 which has rallied nearly 9%, compared to Zoom’s 1.7% gain. To reverse the stock’s bearish trend, in addition to growth re-acceleration, Zoom on Monday will have to issue strong revenue and earnings forecast.

For the three months that ended July, Wall Street expects the San Jose, Calif.-based company to earn 93 cents per share on revenue of $1.12 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.36 per share on revenue of $1.02 million. For the full year, ending in January, earnings are projected to decline 30% year over year to $3.53 per share, while full-year revenue of $4.54 billion will rise 10.7% year over year.

Combining video, audio, phone, screen sharing, and chat functionalities, the company’s cloud-native unified communications platform, was a key factor in enabling remote-work, while making collaboration easy during the pandemic for its large enterprise customers that contribute over $100,000 in 12-month trailing revenue. That customer tier tends to be more stable, providing Zoom longer-term revenue streams than smaller customers. Microsoft, however, has encroached on this territory with Microsoft Teams.

In the first quarter, although the company beat on both the top and bottom line, its growth slowed: Q1 revenue grew just 11.9%, marking the slowest growth figure since the pandemic began, and a deceleration of nine percentage points from Q1 and 23 percentage points from Q3. Zoom has been a victim of its own success. The management team deserves credit for continually raising gross margin and taking steps to grow the business. Nevertheless, while the stock at current levels has become more attractive, Zoom’s guidance on Monday will be key in reversing the current bearish trend.

