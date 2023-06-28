Zoom Video (ZM) Launches Intelligent Director for Zoom Rooms

Zoom Video Communications ZM has unveiled the release of the Intelligent Director for Zoom Rooms. This cutting-edge technology utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) and multiple cameras to provide optimal visibility and angle of in-room participants during hybrid meetings.



Intelligent Director is a specialized solution for medium to larger-sized rooms, addressing the issue known as the bowling alley effect. It can frame up to 16 participants individually using multiple cameras and ZM's AI, selecting the most suitable video stream to be displayed in the gallery view of the Zoom Meeting.



This technology builds upon Zoom's Smart Gallery feature, which provides personalized space for each individual in small to medium-sized rooms, taking it to a higher level of sophistication for larger conference rooms.



In larger meeting spaces, individuals can often get obscured by others when a single camera is used. Intelligent Director tackles this challenge by employing a configuration of multiple cameras and leveraging video AI technology. As a result, remote participants can engage in face-to-face conversations with each individual in the Zoom Rooms, allowing for both visual and auditory interaction with the in-room participants.

Zoom’s Recent AI Advancements to Boost Top Line

Zoom embraces a federated AI approach, leveraging its proprietary large language AI models alongside models from prominent AI companies like OpenAI and Anthropic. Moreover, ZM has the ability to integrate models from individual customers. This adaptable approach enables Zoom to meet the unique requirements of its diverse customer base, ensuring optimal value delivery to each customer.



The company introduced an expanded version of its advanced tool, Zoom IQ, in March 2023. Zoom IQ recently introduced new features through generative AI. These features are Zoom Meeting Summary and Zoom Team Chat. These additions provide tools for summarizing Zoom Meetings and facilitate streamlined communication within teams, ultimately enabling more efficient and effective collaboration among team members.



Zoom Ventures has made an undisclosed investment in Anthropic, solidifying its partnership. Anthropic is known for its expertise in advancing research and development to create scalable AI systems with a focus on controllability, reliability and ethical considerations. The specific financial terms of ZM's investment in Anthropic were not publicly disclosed.



The company expects total revenues between $1.110 billion and $1.115 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP diluted EPS is expected between $1.04 and $1.06 with approximately 307 million weighted average shares outstanding.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ZM’s second-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings is pegged at a profit of $1.05 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.11 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 1.25%.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, Zoom Video carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Shares of ZM have gained 0.5% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s rise of 33% in the same time frame.



Some better-ranked stocks from the broader sector are Salesforce CRM, NVIDIA NVDA and BlackLine BL, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of Salesforce have gained 57.5% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRM’s second-quarter 2023 revenues is pegged at $8.52 billion, indicating a year-over-year decline of 10.41%. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $1.90 per share, which has increased by 21 cents over the past 30 days.



Shares of NVIDIA have risen 186.5% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVDA’s second-quarter 2023 revenues is pegged at $11.01 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 64.19%. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $2.04 per share, which has increased by 7 cents over the past 30 days.



Shares of BlackLine have declined 19.1% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BL’s second-quarter 2023 revenues is pegged at $143.9 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 12%. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 28 cents per share, which has remained unchanged over the past 30 days.





