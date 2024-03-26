Zoom Video (ZM) Introduces New Platform in AWS Marketplace

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ZM announced that its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered collaboration platform, Zoom Workplace, is now available in Amazon’s AMZN Amazon Web Services (“AWS”) Marketplace.



AWS Marketplace is a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services.



Now customers can seamlessly purchase Zoom Workplace products, such as Meetings, Team Chat, Phone, Whiteboard and Spaces, as well as Zoom Contact Center and Revenue Accelerator in AWS Marketplace.



This streamlined purchasing option of the platform can help customers consolidate their technology purchasing and billing of Zoom solutions, discover partners that can facilitate deployment and maximize their usage of AWS committed resources.



Additionally, AWS AppFabric integrates with the Zoom Developer Platform to help businesses break down data silos, improve cross-application workflows, enhance security observability and support employee productivity.



Zoom channel partners who already participate in the Channel Partner Private Offer feature in AWS Marketplace can get themselves listed in the platform too.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Price and Consensus

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Quote

Zoom Workplace to Boost Enterprise Customer Growth

Alongside Zoom Workplace, the company has also unveiled its latest AI Companion enhancements to improve teamwork. These offerings include features for Zoom Phone and Ask AI Companion, providing users with a comprehensive AI-powered platform for modern work.



The AI Companion features enable users to interact with AI across the Zoom platform, offering assistance in preparing for workdays, recapping meetings, managing tasks and summarizing communications.



Zoom Phone now incorporates AI Companion capabilities to streamline call-related activities, such as post-call summaries and voicemail prioritization. Additionally, new features in Team Chat and Whiteboard enhance collaboration and productivity for users across various tasks and projects.



ZM's focus on enhancing customer relationships is evident through improvements in the Zoom Contact Center, offering real-time AI-powered insights to strengthen engagements. Businesses can expand digital communication channels, integrate custom apps and ensure secure payment data capture. With the introduction of Zoom Workplace and these enhancements, the company aims to empower organizations to navigate the evolving landscape of modern work and customer interactions more effectively.



These recent advancements are expected to boost enterprise customers, as well as the company’s top line.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ZM’s 2024 enterprise customers is pegged at 228,310, indicating year-over-year growth of 3.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 revenues is pegged at $4.6 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 1.64%.



ZM’s revenues from Enterprise Customers were $667.3 million, which increased 4.9% year over year and represented 58% of total revenues. The company reported a trailing 12-month net dollar expansion rate for Enterprise Customers of 101%.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have lost 7.2% year to date against the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s growth of 12.5% due to the tough competition from Microsoft MSFT and Alphabet GOOGL in the cloud communications market. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Microsoft Teams is a tool similar to Zoom where people can chat, have video meetings, store files and use different apps. Teams has integrated a new feature called meeting recap, which includes generating meeting transcripts. With Intelligent Recap in Teams Premium, AI takes this a step further. After a meeting is recorded, Intelligent Recap can identify spoken names and topics discussed, organizing and summarizing the meeting into chapters. It can even suggest action items based on the meeting's content.



Google Meet benefits from GOOGL's widespread presence in various online services, allowing users to easily schedule and join meetings from their email and calendar apps, giving it an advantage over Zoom. Now, the company is enhancing the Google Meet experience with studio lighting and sound, which were initially discussed last year as part of Duet AI integration. These features are currently available to users or organizations with the Duet AI for Google Workspace Enterprise add-on.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.