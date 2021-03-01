Zoom Video (ZM) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Video collaboration platform provider Zoom Video (ZM) is set to report fourth quarter fiscal 2021 earnings results after the closing bell Monday. Can the tech giant maintain its growth momentum? This questions is front and center on the minds of investors.

Zoom shares have cooled off considerably over the past four months, falling as much as 44% since the stock reached its all-time high of $588.84 on October 19. During that same span the S&P 500 has risen some 15%. As coronavirus vaccine candidates started showing success, along with mass distribution, the market has grown concerned about Zoom’s ability to maintain its growth rate, as impressive as it has been.

The thinking is that vaccines may enable schools, universities and corporations to open up again which, in turn, may reduce the need for the collaborative services Zoom provides. What’s more, stay-at-home restrictions are being lifted across various states. Combined with the fact that vaccine distribution is now in high gear across the country, bears are questioning whether Zoom can justify its valuation.

The company, however, is reportedly looking to diversify its revenue stream by entering the contact center space. Among other things, Zoom is looking to build its own email and calendar platform to better compete with Microsoft’s (MSFT) Teams. Investors will want to hear progress on that initiative which will likely come up on the conference call with analysts. But to fully reverse the decline in the the stock price, on Monday Zoom must not only provide a top and bottom line beat, but also strong forecast.

For the three months that ended January, Wall Street expects the San Jose, Calif.-based company to earn 79 cents per share on revenue of $811.77 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 15 cents per share on revenue of $188.25 million. For the full year, earnings are projected to rise 731% year over year to $2.91 per share, while full-year revenue of $2.58 billion will rise 314.50% year over year.

The fact that the company’s full-year profits are expected to soar more-than 700% underscore how significantly the pandemic has accelerated Zoom’s growth. Some analysts estimate the growth Zoom has enjoyed over the past year would have otherwise taken five to seven years had it not been for the pandemic. But the market is forward-looking. And some analysts also worry that Zoom’s recent success will present much tougher comps in the quarters ahead.

In other words, the quarters ahead won’t look as rosy as the quarters past. That skepticism was evident in the third quarter as the shares were punished despite Zoom beating on revenue and profits and lifting full-year guidance. Third quarter revenues soared 367% year over year to $777.19 million, beating consensus by $83 million. Zoom also reported adjusted EPS of 99 cents per share which was 23 cents better than the Street expected.

During the quarter, the number of customers contributing more than $100,000 in trailing twelve months revenue surged 136% year over year to 1,289. Customers with more than 10 employees — a key measure of growth — rose 485% to 433,700. This is impressive particularly given the increased completion from larger competitors such as Cisco (CSCO) and Microsoft. But on Monday Zoom’s main task to beat these numbers. The question is, will that be enough to push the stock higher?

