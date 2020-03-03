Zoom Video (ZM) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

As the market has plunged, Zoom Video (ZM) stock has skyrocketed nearly 50% this month. It is one of a basket of work-at-home (and learn-at-home) companies that are seen as beneficiaries during the coronavirus outbreak. But has it become a bubble? The company is set to report fourth quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results after the closing bell Wednesday.

"We believe investors are betting on paid user growth as a result of increased cloud video meeting usage, due to concerns around physically meeting due to the coronavirus," said Stephens analyst Ryan MacWilliams, who rates the stock at Overweight with a $95 price target. MacWilliams also cautioned that 80% of Zoom’s engineering team resides in the U.S.

The video conferencing industry is riddled with technical issues. Despite a decade-long attempts by larger players to simplify the experience, an estimated 90% of all virtual meetings within corporations still utilize only audio as a means to limit the hassle often associated with integrating video. Zoom’s video-first platform, which is based on the cloud, is disruptive in its ease of use.

Combined with its higher-quality video offering and its 24/7/365 customer support, the company has attracted a loyal customer base. On Wednesday, however, Wall Street will want to see how this loyalty translates to consistent revenue and profits. Just as important for the stock to keep surging, the company will need to provide upbeat guidance and significantly higher user engagement as a byproduct of the coronavirus outbreak.

For the three months that ended January, Wall Street expects the San Jose, Calif.-based company to earn 7 cents per share on revenue of $176.86 million. This compares to the previous quarter when earnings came to 9 cent per share on revenue of $166.59 million. For the full year, earnings are projected to reach 27 cents per share, while full-year revenue is expected to reach $610.93 million.

Zoom’s video conferencing services compete with offerings from Avaya, Cisco (CSCO) and Microsoft (MSFT). Despite these larger players, Zoom has more than doubled its revenue in each year for the past two years and is still growing impressively. In the third quarter Zoom not only beat on top and bottom lines, it also beat on quarterly guidance. Q3 adjusted earnings came in at 9 cents per share, beating the 3 cents expected by analysts, while revenue of $166.6 million rose 85%, topping the $154.9 million consensus.

Zoom ended the quarter with 74,100 customers that had 10 or more employees, up 67% year over year. Digging deeper, it reported 546 customers that were contributing over $100,000 in revenue in the trailing 12 months. That marked an impressive rise of 97%. Despite these strong figures, along with the upside guidance, Zoom stock was on the decline. That is, until this month as news of the coronavirus spread. On Wednesday the company will need to show it can build on its metrics and affirm it is more than just a fad.

