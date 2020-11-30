Zoom Video (ZM) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Video collaboration platform provider Zoom Video (ZM) is set to report third quarter fiscal 2021 earnings results after the closing bell Monday. Can the tech giant maintain its growth momentum? This questions is front and center on the minds of investors.

As the market plunged during at the onset of the pandemic, Zoom stock skyrocketed. The company’s cloud-based video collaboration platform became the textbook definition of the work-at-home (and learn-at-home) companies that are seen as essential during the outbreak. Netting 191% in the past six months, the shares have posted a remarkable gain of 600%, compared with 13% rise in the S&P 500 index. But is it time to take some chips off the table? Some investors have begun to do just that.

The stock has been under pressure lately, falling some 15% over the past month as coronavirus vaccine candidates started showing success. The thinking is, effective vaccines may enable schools, universities and corporations to open up again which, in turn, may reduce the need for the collaborative services Zoom provides. On Monday Wall Street will want to see whether the surge in Zoom’s user base and meeting participants not only can continue, but also translate to sustainable long-term profits.

For the three months that ended October, Wall Street expects the San Jose, Calif.-based company to earn 76 cents per share on revenue of $693.95 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 9 cents per share on revenue of $166.59 million. For the full year, ending in February, earnings are projected to rise 628% year over year to $2.55 per share, while full-year revenue of $2.41 billion will rise 287% year over year.

Zoom bulls argue that the fact that the company’s full-year profits are expected to soar more-than 600% justifies the 600% rise in Zoom’s stock. While that’s a legitimate argument to make, skeptics want to see what the company can do for an encore in Q3. In the second quarter, the pandemic-driven business not only led to revenues that quadrupled (up 355%) year over year to $663.5 million, beating consensus of $500 million, Zoom also boosted its full-year guidance.

Second quarter adjusted profit jumped 1200% to $277 million from $20.7 million, while operating margin was 41.7%, both well above consensus estimates. During the quarter, customers with more than 10 employees — a key measure of growth — rose 458% to 370,200. The net dollar expansion rate among those customer was above 130% for ninth straight quarter. Notably, this is even as competing services from larger names such as Microsoft (MSFT), Cisco (CSCO) and Google (GOOG, GOOGL) have scaled up to grow market share.

JPMorgan last quarter and ascribed some 50% market share of the videoconferencing market to Zoom. Can Zoom maintain its lead and for how long? For Q3, the company guided revenues in the range of $685 to $690 million, above expectations for $493 million. To keep its share price climbing higher Zoom will have to issue another strong forecast which may be a tall order, particularly given the positive news surrounding vaccine candidates.

