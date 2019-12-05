Zoom Video (ZM) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Zoom Video (ZM) has not had a great six months. During that span the shares of video teleconference specialist has seen its stock fall some 15%, including declines of almost 10% over the past week. But is now a good time to buy or will investors suffer through further declines?

The video conferencing industry is riddled with technical issues. Despite a decade-long attempts by larger players to simplify the experience, an estimated 90% of all virtual meetings within corporations still utilize only audio as a means to limit the hassle often associated with integrating video. Zoom, which aims to disrupt the video conferencing market, is set to report third quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results after the closing bell Thursday.

Zoom’s video-first platform, which is based on the cloud, is disruptive in its ease of use. Combined with its higher-quality video offering and its 24/7/365 customer support, the company has attracted a loyal customer base. But valuation concerns have emerged. The stock has fallen some 35% below its all-time high of $107 per share, despite a strong earnings beat last quarter. In other words, aside from strong growth, investors expect the young company to execute flawlessly. And another strong beat Thursday, along with confident guidance may reverse sentiment.

For the three months that ended July, Wall Street expects the San Jose, Calif.-based company to earn 3 cents per share on revenue of $154.86 million. This compares to the previous quarter when earnings came to 8 cent per share on revenue of $145.83 million. For the full year, ending January, earnings are projected to reach 19 cents per share, while full-year revenue of is expected to reach $588.7 million.

The company, which has more-than doubled its revenue in each year for the past two years, is still growing impressively. In the second quarter it reported a 96% jump in revenue to $145.8 million on adjusted earnings of 8 cents per share. Both metrics easily beat analyst expectations of a penny per share on revenue of $130.31 million. Just as impressive, during the quarter, Zoom counted 466 customers contributing more than $100,000 in trailing 12 months revenue — a 104% increase.

What’s more, the company also counted more than 66,000 customers with more than 10 employees, which rose 78% year over year. Despite these strong figures, the stock still fell by more than double-digits following the release. Notably, this is even though Zoom issued third quarter revenue guidance between $155 million and $156 million with earnings of 3 cents per share. Both ranges were above analysts forecasts for revenue of $140 million with a net loss of 1 cent per share.

On Thursday analysts will want to see the extent to which the company can beat its upward forecasts and guide confidently. Zoom must also demonstrate that its loyal customer base can translate to making money, especially amid competition from the likes of Microsoft (MSFT) and Cisco (CSCO). All told, Zoom’s stock performance does not accurately reflect the operational performance of the company. And investors who are willing to be patient, allowing the company time to execute, can do well here in the next 12 to 18 months.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.