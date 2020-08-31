Zoom Video (ZM) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

As the market has plunged during the coronavirus pandemic, shares of Zoom Video (ZM) skyrocketed, netting 160% in the past six months. The videoconferencing platform provider remains in a basket of work-at-home (and learn-at-home) stocks that are seen as beneficiaries of the outbreak and can enable remote work.

The company is set to report second-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings results after the closing bell Monday. Zoom soared in popularity as states started to impose stay-at-home restrictions to combat the current health crisis. Recognizing the tremendous need, Zoom offered up its tools and services to K-12 schools, universities, hospitals and several local and state governments as a substitute for in-person contact.

But with the stock now up 333% year to date, compared with an 8% rise in the S&P 500 index, investors want to know if now is the time to take profits? What’s more, stay-at-home restrictions are being lifted across various states. Combined with the fact that drug companies are now much closer to vaccine production, bears are questioning whether Zoom can maintain its momentum?

For the three months that ended July, Wall Street expects the San Jose, Calif.-based company to earn 45 cents per share on revenue of $500.45 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 8 cents per share on revenue of $145.83 million. For the full year, ending in December, earnings are projected to rise 271% year over year to $1.30 per share, while full-year revenue of $1.81 billion will rise 191% year over year.

Zoom bulls argue that the fact that the company’s full-year profits are expected to soar almost 300% justifies the 333% rise in Zoom’s stock. But there are still questions about what the company can do for an encore in the second quarter. In the first quarter, Zoom’s profits surged some tenfold, while first-quarter revenue exploded with 169% higher. Just as impressive, Zoom management doubled its full-year revenue expectations, prompting one analyst to refer to the quarter as “the greatest in enterprise-software history.”

Zoom’s second-quarter revenue guidance of $500 million forced Wall Street analysts to play catch up. Citing strong downloads of the Zoom app, along with an increase of paid users, consensus estimates expect the company to surpass its own estimates by at least 30%. But Zoom is not alone anymore. While Zoom offers an easy-to-use, high-quality videoconferencing platform, larger competitors, including Microsoft (MSFT), Cisco (CSCO), Google (GOOG, GOOGL) and Facebook (FB), have begun to jockey for position.

The market may be crowded, but Zoom has secured about half of the pie, according to JPMorgan, which believes Zoom has captured over 48% of the videoconferencing market as of July 24th. That’s up from 34% share in March. There’s still the question of whether Zoom’s market share gains and a top- and bottom-line beat Monday is already assumed in the stock price? To keep the stock rising, Zoom will have to issue the sort of guidance that keeps investors optimistic about its post-pandemic growth potential.

