Zoom Video (ZM) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

As the market has plunged during the coronavirus pandemic, Zoom Video (ZM) stock skyrocketed, netting 140% in the past six months. It was one of a basket of work-at-home (and learn-at-home) companies that are seen as beneficiaries during the outbreak.

But Zoom’s momentum hasn't stopped, even as the economy begins to re-open, climbing another 14% Monday, adding to its robust year-to-date gains, up 200% compared to the 5% decline of the S&P 500 index. The video conferencing platform provider is set to report first quarter fiscal 2021 earnings results after the closing bell Tuesday. Investors want to know if now if the time to take profits.

Zoom soared in popularity as states started to impose stay-at-home restrictions to combat the current health crisis. Its collaboration and video conferencing tools enabled businesses and employees to work from home. Recognizing the tremendous need, Zoom offered up its tools and services to K-12 schools, universities, hospitals and several local and state governments as a substitute for in-person contact.

While Zoom offers an easy-to-use, high-quality video-conferencing platform, larger competitors including Microsoft (MSFT), Cisco (CSCO), Google (GOOG , GOOGL) and Facebook (FB) are also jockeying for position. As of April 22, Zoom exceeded 300 million daily meeting participants, up from last December's total of 10 million. That’s a remarkable 3000% jump. But it’s unclear how many of its new customers it will retain.

On Tuesday, Wall Street will want to see how whether the surge in users and meeting participants have translated to sustainable profits. Elsewhere, investors will want to know can the company, which has suffered through a litany of negative headlines related to privacy and security, mature fast enough for a skittish market eager to punish poor execution.

For the three months that ended April, Wall Street expects the San Jose, Calif.-based company to earn 10 cents per share on revenue of $202.49 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 3 cents per share on revenue of $121.99 million. For the full year, ending in December, earnings are projected to rise 23% year over year to 43 cents per share, while full-year revenue of $931.37 million is expected to rise 50% year over year.

In the fourth quarter Zoom not only beat on top and bottom lines, it also beat on quarterly guidance. Q4 adjusted earnings came in at 15 cents per share, beating consensus estimates by 8 cents, while revenue of $188.3 million surged 78% year over year, topping consensus by $11 million. Digging deeper, Zoom’s net dollar expansion rate for customers with 10 employees (or more) was above 130% — something it has achieved in seven straight quarters, suggesting it knows how to monetize its customer base.

All told, this will be an important quarter for Zoom, which has attracted tons of media attention and scrutiny over what some critics see as relaxed privacy and security policies — something the company has worked extensively to repair. But have these improvements come at a cost of profits and ease of use? The answers, among others, will become apparent Tuesday.

