Zoom Video to Soon Appear on Amazon, Facebook, and Google Smart Display Devices

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) is taking advantage of the boom in working from home due to the coronavirus pandemic by announcing its videoconferencing software will soon be available on popular smart displays from Amazon.com, Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), and Google.

Zoom on Portal from Facebook should be available next month, while capabilities for Amazon's Echo Show and Google's Nest Hub Max will be available by the end of the year.

Image source: Zoom Video Communications.

Dialing into the home office

Zoom launched its Home product last month, and it ties together with its hardware-as-a-service (HaaS) program to let businesses outfit their employees with affordable conferencing and collaboration equipment.

It recently announced its Zoom Phone cloud phone service was now available in 40 countries around the globe.

The video communications specialist cites a Morning Consult study that shows working from home has tripled compared to before the COVID-19 pandemic, and a third of workers would upgrade their home office setup if their employers subsidized the cost.

Nearly half (47%) of employers intend to allow employees to keep working full-time from home going forward, and adding Zoom Video capabilities to products people might already have in their homes would certainly expand its utility.

At the same time, Facebook is also looking to tap into the work-from-home trend, separately announcing that beyond its own Workplace collaboration tool and the addition of Zoom functionality, it has also partnered with BlueJeans, GoToMeeting, and Webex for even more videoconferencing options on Portal.

Facebook says Workplace on Portal also includes Portal TV and it is now adding backgrounds for video calls.

