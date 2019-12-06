Zoom Video Slides, Ulta Beauty Soars as the Dow Inches Up Ahead of Jobs News

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average are up—for now. That could change after the U.S. jobs number is reported at 8:30 a.m.

Equity markets were higher around the globe as investors waited for the U.S. jobs report, to be released at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was up 1.1%, while Europe’s FTSE 100 Index gained 0.8%.

Economists expect 190,000 jobs were added in November. That’s higher than the 128,000 jobs added in October, partly because the strike at General Motors (ticker: GM) ended, bringing 45,000 workers back from the picket lines.

Investors always want a Goldilocks jobs number—something between excessive hiring, seen as likely to make the Federal Reserve raise interest rates, and too little, seen as heralding broad economic trouble.

As usual, individual stocks are moving based on company-specific news.

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) stock was up about 9.4% in premarket trading. The cosmetics retailer reported better-than-expected earnings after the close of trading Thursday. It’s been a rough ride for Ulta investors, however; the stock was down almost 20% over the past year as of Thursday’s closing price.

Stock in software provider PagerDuty (PD), on the other hand, fell more than 18% in premarket trading after the company missed Wall Street’s earnings expectations by a penny a share. That seems small, but J.P. Morgan analyst Sterling Auty wrote that sales productivity per sales representative was falling.

Auty also covers Zoom Video Communications (ZM), another cloud-based software provider that reported its earnings Thursday evening. The company beat Wall Street estimates and guidance for the coming quarter also was more upbeat than expected.

The result? Shares were down 10% in premarket trading. Sometimes there is no satisfying investors. Zoom is, after all, an expensive stock, trading for about 23 times next year’s estimated sales.

One stock that isn’t moving—yet—is Saudi Aramco. It doesn’t begin trading in Saudi Arabia until next week. Still, the oil company priced its initial public offering, or IPO, giving the largest energy producer in the world a value of about $1.7 trillion. Just like that—after the energy IPO priced—Apple (AAPL) is no longer the world’s largest company by market capitalization.

