Zoom Video Slides After Reporting Decline In Q1 Profit

May 23, 2023 — 09:56 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) shares are declining more than 5 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company announced a fall in first-quarter earnings, despite improved revenues. The quarterly earnings were $15.44 million, down from $113.66 million a year ago. On a per-share basis, earnings were $0.05 per share compared to $0.37 in the prior year.

