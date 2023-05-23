Zoom Video Slides After Reporting Decline In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) shares are declining more than 5 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company announced a fall in first-quarter earnings, despite improved revenues. The quarterly earnings were $15.44 million, down from $113.66 million a year ago. On a per-share basis, earnings were $0.05 per share compared to $0.37 in the prior year.

Currently, shares are at $67.40, down 5.62 percent from the previous close of $71.41 on a volume of 4,699,835

