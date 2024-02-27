Zoom Video shares gain on strong results, $1.5-bln buyback

Updates shares in paragraph 1 and 2; adds market cap gain paragraph 2

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Zoom Video Communications' ZM.O shares gained more than 7% in early trading on Tuesday after the company delivered better-than-expected results and announced a share buyback of up to $1.5 billion.

At the current price of $67.3, the company added over $1 billion to its market capitalization.

The video-conferencing company was a stock market darling during the pandemic when most businesses adopted virtual setups almost overnight but has struggled to build on since.

The company's shares are down 12.2% this yearas of Monday's close, compared with a 6.3% rise in benchmark S&P 500 .SPX. The stock had gained just over 6% last year.

The "clearly washed-out levels" are proving some support to the stock, analysts at J.P. Morgan said.

Zoom posted an adjusted per-share profit of $1.42 on $1.15 billion revenue - both above market expectations - in its fiscal fourth quarter ended January 31.

However, its fiscal year 2025 sales forecast of about $4.60 billion fell short of analysts' average expectation of $4.66 billion, according to LSEG data.

Analysts at J.P. Morgan, which lowered the brokerage's price target by $3 to $80 and maintained a "neutral" rating, said the results do not convey a materially improving business.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid and Shweta Agarwal)

((yuvraj.malik@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.