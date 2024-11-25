News & Insights

Zoom Video sees Q4 EPS $1.29-$1.30, consensus $1.28

November 25, 2024 — 04:10 pm EST

Sees Q4 revenue $1.175B-1.18B, consensus $1.17B. The company said, “Total revenue is expected to be between $1.175 billion and $1.180 billion and revenue in constant currency is expected to be between $1.174 billion and $1.179 billion. Non-GAAP income from operations is expected to be between $443.0 million and $448.0 million. Non-GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be between $1.29 and $1.30 with approximately 315 million weighted average shares outstanding.”

