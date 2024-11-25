Zoom Video sees Q4 EPS $1.29-$1.30, consensus $1.28

Sees Q4 revenue $1.175B-1.18B, consensus $1.17B. The company said, “Total revenue is expected to be between $1.175 billion and $1.180 billion and revenue in constant currency is expected to be between $1.174 billion and $1.179 billion. Non-GAAP income from operations is expected to be between $443.0 million and $448.0 million. Non-GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be between $1.29 and $1.30 with approximately 315 million weighted average shares outstanding.”
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ZM:
- Notable companies reporting after market close
- Zoom Video Communications options imply 9.2% move in share price post-earnings
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves Today, November 25, 2024
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves This Week, November 25 – November 29, 2024
- Opening Day: Heritage Distilling, Dynamix open for trading
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.