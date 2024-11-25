Zoom Video reports Q3 EPS $1.38, consensus $1.31

Reports Q3 revenue $1.18B consensus $1.16B. “At Zoomtopia we announced major milestones such as AI Companion 2.0 and paid add-ons for AI Companion and industry-specific AI customization, further cementing our vision to deliver a differentiated AI-first work platform that empowers customers to achieve more than ever,” said Eric S. Yuan, Zoom founder and CEO. “In Q3, we were pleased to see revenue and enterprise revenue growth improve to approximately 4% and 6% year over year, respectively, and Online monthly average churn reach an all-time low of 2.7%. Additionally, Zoom Contact Center set a record with an over 20,000-seat deal in EMEA, and Workvivo secured its largest deal ever with a Fortune 10 company, showing our success in landing and expanding with global enterprises that recognize the promise of our integrated Workplace and Business Services platform.”

