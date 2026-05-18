Zoom Video to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Zoom Video Communications ZM is slated to release first-quarter fiscal 2027 results on May 21.



Zoom expects its first-quarter fiscal 2027 revenues to be between $1.22 billion and $1.225 billion. Revenues on a constant currency basis are expected to be between $1.212 billion and $1.217 billion.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $1.22 billion, indicating growth of 4.16% from the year-ago quarter.



Non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) are expected to be in the range of $1.4-$1.42. The consensus mark for earnings has remained steady at $1.41 per share over the past 30 days, indicating a decline of 1.4% year over year.



ZM’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing the same once, delivering an average surprise of 6.32%.

What Our Model Unveils

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. ZM has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zoom Communications, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Zoom Communications, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Zoom Communications, Inc. Quote

Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement.

Factors to Consider

Zoom's first-quarter performance is likely to have been supported by an accelerating AI product cycle. On Feb. 24, 2026, the company unveiled Zoom Virtual Agent 3.0, introducing a new execution architecture, multimodal LLM capabilities, and end-to-end resolution, which is expected to deepen Zoom Customer Experience (CX) traction following high double-digit CX growth disclosed for the prior quarter.



At Enterprise Connect on March 10, Zoom expanded its enterprise agentic AI platform across Zoom Workplace, Zoom Phone and Zoom CX, launching AI Companion 3.0, custom AI agents, 10 new secure connectors, AI-first canvases, Zoom AI Services APIs, Zoom Phone Mobile, SMS for Virtual Agent and AI Expert Assist 3.0. Zoom Phone, which crossed 10 million seats globally, and continued enterprise mix expansion (high-value customers spending over $100,000 grew 9% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 and represented 33% of revenues), should aid the upper end of the revenue band. The March 25 Take Back Lunch campaign and the April 15 appointment of Russell Dicker as Chief Product Officer, effective March 30, also reinforce the AI-first product narrative.



That said, midpoint guidance pegs revenue growth at only 4.1% and the deferred revenue growth outlook of about 1.5% suggests the top-line reacceleration remains gradual. The Online segment continues to be a slower-growing piece, currency translation is expected to weigh on reported revenues, and competitive intensity from larger collaboration platforms persists. The CPO transition, while strategically positive, could create some near-term execution noise. Monetization of AI Companion, where MAUs more than tripled year over year in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, remains an open question for investors.



Given a guidance corridor consistent with steady, low-single-digit revenue growth, a still-evolving AI monetization story, and FX pressure partially offset by enterprise traction and Customer Experience momentum, investors are best served holding existing positions or awaiting a clearer entry point following the post-earnings reaction.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some stocks you may want to consider in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on May 19. Currently, it has an Earnings ESP of +0.86% and sports a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Keysight Technologies’ second-quarter earnings is pegged at $2.33 per share, suggesting a year-over-year jump of 37.1%. Earnings estimates for the quarter have been revised two cents upward over the past 30 days.



NVIDIA NVDA has an Earnings ESP of +0.24% and carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



NVIDIA is slated to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 20. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVIDIA’s first-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.77 per share, up by a penny over the past 30 days, indicating a rise of 118.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Autodesk ADSK has an Earnings ESP of +0.35% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



Autodesk is slated to report first-quarter fiscal 2027 results on May 28. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADSK’s first-quarter fiscal 2027 earnings is pegged at $2.84 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days, indicating a rise of 24.02% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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