Zoom Video raises FY25 EPS view to $5.41-$5.43 from $5.29-$5.32

Consensus $5.35. Raises FY25 revenue view to $4.66B-$4.67B from $4.63B-$4.64B, consensus $4.64B. The company said, “Total revenue is expected to be between $4.656 billion and $4.661 billion and revenue in constant currency is expected to be between $4.661 billion and $4.666 billion. Full fiscal year non-GAAP income from operations is expected to be between $1.813 billion and $1.818 billion. Full fiscal year non-GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be between $5.41 and $5.43 with approximately 315 million weighted average shares outstanding. Full fiscal year free cash flow is expected to be between $1.580 billion and $1.620 billion.”
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.