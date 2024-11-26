Zoom Video price target raised to $70 from $60 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on Zoom Video (ZM) to $70 from $60 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares. The firm notes that Q3 showed signs of growth improvement, with churn moderating and expansion rates holding steady. Wells sees risk post recent run, as growth rates remain modest, and margins likely compress as Zoom Video invests into newer areas.
