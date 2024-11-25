Zoom Video increases share repurchase authorization by $1.2B

Zoom’s board of directors authorized the repurchase of an additional $1.2B of Zoom’s outstanding Class A common stock. This authorization is in addition to the amount remaining under the prior authorization for the share repurchase program, for a total of approximately $2B remaining to be repurchased.
- Zoom Video raises FY25 EPS view to $5.41-$5.43 from $5.29-$5.32
- Zoom Video reports Q3 EPS $1.38, consensus $1.31
- Zoom Video sees Q4 EPS $1.29-$1.30, consensus $1.28
- Notable companies reporting after market close
- Zoom Video Communications options imply 9.2% move in share price post-earnings
