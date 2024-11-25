News & Insights

Zoom Video increases share repurchase authorization by $1.2B

November 25, 2024 — 04:21 pm EST

Zoom’s board of directors authorized the repurchase of an additional $1.2B of Zoom’s outstanding Class A common stock. This authorization is in addition to the amount remaining under the prior authorization for the share repurchase program, for a total of approximately $2B remaining to be repurchased.

Stocks mentioned

ZM

