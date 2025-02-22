ZOOM VIDEO Earnings Preview: Recent $ZM Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ZOOM VIDEO ($ZM) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,214,632,413 and earnings of $1.34 per share.

ZOOM VIDEO Insider Trading Activity

ZOOM VIDEO insiders have traded $ZM stock on the open market 63 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 63 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC S. YUAN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 28 sales selling 965,084 shares for an estimated $76,779,575 .

. JONATHAN CHADWICK has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $3,800,697 .

. APARNA BAWA (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 44,494 shares for an estimated $3,265,984 .

. KELLY STECKELBERG (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 40,854 shares for an estimated $2,768,260 .

. VELCHAMY SANKARLINGAM (Pres. of Engineering & Product) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 28,387 shares for an estimated $2,118,751 .

. SHANE CREHAN (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 12,613 shares for an estimated $901,358 .

. JANET NAPOLITANO has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,477 shares for an estimated $310,650.

ZOOM VIDEO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 326 institutional investors add shares of ZOOM VIDEO stock to their portfolio, and 365 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ZOOM VIDEO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ZM stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 01/28 and 0 sales.

