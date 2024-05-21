Zoom Video Communications: Holding Steady Amid Modest Growth and Conservative Outlook

Bernstein analyst Peter Weed has maintained their neutral stance on ZM stock, giving a Hold rating today.

Peter Weed has given his Hold rating due to a combination of factors pertaining to Zoom Video Communications’ recent performance and future prospects. The company’s latest quarterly earnings showed a continuation of slight outperformance relative to expectations, with revenue growing at a modest rate of 3.2% year-over-year. Notably, a sequential quarterly decline of 0.5% was attributed to fewer days in Q1 compared to Q4, suggesting an underlying improvement when accounting for this discrepancy. This points to the first sequential growth since the pandemic-inflated figures, which is a positive sign. Additionally, the Net Revenue Retention (NRR) for enterprise customers has stabilized, indicating that the decline in NRR has bottomed out, and the company is maintaining its pace in acquiring new large customers.

Looking ahead, Zoom’s management anticipates the slowest growth to occur in the second fiscal quarter, with a subsequent modest acceleration in the second half of the fiscal year. The company’s conservative guidance suggests growth rates nearing 2% year-over-year, which could potentially reach 5-6% according to Peter Weed’s analysis. On the financial side, Zoom has outperformed margin expectations and built a substantial cash reserve poised for strategic stock buybacks and potential acquisitions, though Weed expresses caution regarding large-scale acquisitions. Despite these factors, the stagnant enterprise segment has led to a slight reduction in growth forecasts and a lowered price target, reinforcing the decision to maintain a Market Perform (Hold) rating.

Weed covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Datadog, Fortinet, and Palo Alto Networks. According to TipRanks, Weed has an average return of 12.3% and a 58.97% success rate on recommended stocks.

Founded in 2011, Zoom Video Communications, Inc. is a cloud-based peer-to-peer software platform that connects people through videotelephony and online chat services. Its video-first communications platform is used for teleconferencing, telecommuting, distance education, and social relations.

