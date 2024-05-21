Zoom Video Communications: A Cautious Hold Amidst Mixed Growth Signals

Needham analyst Ryan Koontz has maintained their neutral stance on ZM stock, giving a Hold rating today.

Ryan Koontz has given his Hold rating due to a combination of factors observed in Zoom Video Communications’ recent performance and future projections. While Zoom surpassed expectations with its F1Q25 revenue and earnings per share, and offered a positive outlook by raising its F25 guidance, there was a note of caution with the lowering of F2Q guidance, which fell below consensus. Despite signs of growth with a 7% year-over-year increase in true enterprise sales, this figure also indicated a deceleration in growth, which could signal a need for caution among investors. Furthermore, while Zoom demonstrated considerable strength in its net operating margin at 40% and showcased impressive cash flow, the company is still heavily investing in sales, which could affect short-term profitability.

The report also highlights Zoom’s recent successes in securing significant customer wins for its various products, including Zoom Phone, Contact Center, and Workvivo, which suggests potential for future revenue growth. Nevertheless, Koontz maintains a Hold rating, reflecting a stance of watchful optimism. This cautious approach seems justified by the current valuation of Zoom’s stock, which stands at 7.5x ex-cash price-to-earnings on the F26 estimate. Until there is stronger evidence of sustained growth and a clearer trajectory for the company’s expansion, the Hold rating appears to be a prudent recommendation, indicating that investors should wait for more definitive signs of progress before altering their investment position.

In another report released today, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Company Description:

Founded in 2011, Zoom Video Communications, Inc. is a cloud-based peer-to-peer software platform that connects people through videotelephony and online chat services. Its video-first communications platform is used for teleconferencing, telecommuting, distance education, and social relations.

