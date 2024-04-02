Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

The most recent trading session ended with Zoom Video Communications (ZM) standing at $63.78, reflecting a -1.47% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.95%.

The video-conferencing company's shares have seen a decrease of 7.14% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.16%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Zoom Video Communications in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.19, showcasing a 2.59% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.13 billion, reflecting a 1.81% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $4.89 per share and a revenue of $4.6 billion, indicating changes of -6.14% and +1.64%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Zoom Video Communications. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.45% higher within the past month. Zoom Video Communications is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Zoom Video Communications is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.23. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.23.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, placing it within the top 14% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ZM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

