Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Zoom Video Communications (ZM) closed the most recent trading day at $72.28, moving -0.77% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.71%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 4.62%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the video-conferencing company had gained 3.97% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.65% in that time.

Zoom Video Communications will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Zoom Video Communications is projected to report earnings of $1.05 per share, which would represent no growth from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.11 billion, up 1.25% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.28 per share and revenue of $4.48 billion, which would represent changes of -2.06% and +1.88%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Zoom Video Communications should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Zoom Video Communications is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Zoom Video Communications is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.01. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 43.84, which means Zoom Video Communications is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that ZM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.68. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.86 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ZM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.