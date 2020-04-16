Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Zoom Video Communications (ZM) closed at $150.26, marking a -0.86% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.58% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.66%.

Coming into today, shares of the video-conferencing company had gained 27.67% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4.46%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.15%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ZM as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect ZM to post earnings of $0.10 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 233.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $201.46 million, up 65.15% from the prior-year quarter.

ZM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $922.77 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +20% and +48.2%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ZM. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 20% higher. ZM currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note ZM's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 357.58. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 39.21.

Also, we should mention that ZM has a PEG ratio of 13.46. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.58 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

