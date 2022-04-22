Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Stock Moves -0.77%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Zoom Video Communications (ZM) closed at $100.17, marking a -0.77% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.77%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.82%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.83%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the video-conferencing company had lost 14.27% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.75% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.35% in that time.

Zoom Video Communications will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.87, down 34.09% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.07 billion, up 12.18% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.54 per share and revenue of $4.54 billion. These totals would mark changes of -30.18% and +10.78%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Zoom Video Communications should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.77% lower within the past month. Zoom Video Communications is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Zoom Video Communications has a Forward P/E ratio of 28.52 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 51.99.

It is also worth noting that ZM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.46. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ZM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.91 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

