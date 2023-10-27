Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Stock Moves -0.35%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Zoom Video Communications (ZM) closed at $59.29, marking a -0.35% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.48%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.38%.

Shares of the video-conferencing company have depreciated by 12.92% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.16% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.65%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Zoom Video Communications in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.08, marking a 0.93% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.12 billion, indicating a 1.47% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

ZM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.66 per share and revenue of $4.49 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.64% and +2.24%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Zoom Video Communications. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Zoom Video Communications is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at valuation, Zoom Video Communications is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.76. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 33.96, so one might conclude that Zoom Video Communications is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that ZM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.38. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.39 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 62, this industry ranks in the top 25% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

