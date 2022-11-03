Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Stock Moves -0.27%: What You Should Know

Zoom Video Communications (ZM) closed at $78.39 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.27% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.06%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.46%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the video-conferencing company had gained 1.39% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 1.1%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.94%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Zoom Video Communications as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Zoom Video Communications is projected to report earnings of $0.83 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 25.23%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.1 billion, up 4.42% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.71 per share and revenue of $4.39 billion, which would represent changes of -26.82% and +6.98%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Zoom Video Communications should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Zoom Video Communications is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, Zoom Video Communications currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.18. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 42.59.

It is also worth noting that ZM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.09. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ZM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.23 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.