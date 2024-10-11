Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

The latest trading session saw Zoom Video Communications (ZM) ending at $70.67, denoting a -0.25% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.61%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.97%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.33%.

The video-conferencing company's shares have seen an increase of 6.46% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.6% and outstripping the S&P 500's gain of 5.36%.

The upcoming earnings release of Zoom Video Communications will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Zoom Video Communications to post earnings of $1.30 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 0.78%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.16 billion, indicating a 2.32% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.31 per share and revenue of $4.64 billion, which would represent changes of +1.92% and +2.42%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Zoom Video Communications. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.82% upward. Zoom Video Communications currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Zoom Video Communications is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.34. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 31.14.

Investors should also note that ZM has a PEG ratio of 3.15 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.02 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, positioning it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

