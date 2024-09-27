Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Zoom Video Communications (ZM) closed at $69.55 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.94% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.39%.

The video-conferencing company's stock has dropped by 1.49% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.43%.

The upcoming earnings release of Zoom Video Communications will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.30, marking a 0.78% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.16 billion, indicating a 2.32% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.31 per share and a revenue of $4.64 billion, indicating changes of +1.92% and +2.42%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Zoom Video Communications. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.82% higher. Zoom Video Communications is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Zoom Video Communications has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.97 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.67.

Investors should also note that ZM has a PEG ratio of 3.07 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Internet - Software industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.04.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, finds itself in the top 34% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

