Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Zoom Video Communications (ZM) closed at $70.52, marking a +0.46% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.63%.

Coming into today, shares of the video-conferencing company had gained 4.92% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4.88%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.76%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Zoom Video Communications in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.31, reflecting a 1.55% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.16 billion, showing a 2.34% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

ZM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.31 per share and revenue of $4.64 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1.92% and +2.43%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Zoom Video Communications. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.54% increase. Currently, Zoom Video Communications is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at valuation, Zoom Video Communications is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.22. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 32.25, so one might conclude that Zoom Video Communications is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that ZM has a PEG ratio of 3.12 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.09 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

