Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Just Overtook the 20-Day Moving Average

From a technical perspective, Zoom Video Communications (ZM) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. ZM recently overtook the 20-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

A well-liked tool among traders, the 20-day simple moving average offers a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. This is very beneficial to short-term traders, as it smooths out short-term price trends and gives more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Like other SMAs, if a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

ZM could be on the verge of another rally after moving 9.5% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider ZM's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 11 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on ZM for more gains in the near future.

