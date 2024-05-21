Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Gets a Hold from Barclays

Barclays analyst Ryan MacWilliams maintained a Hold rating on Zoom Video Communications (ZM – Research Report) today and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $64.09.

MacWilliams covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Atlassian, Liveperson, and Zoom Video Communications. According to TipRanks, MacWilliams has an average return of 15.6% and a 60.67% success rate on recommended stocks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zoom Video Communications is a Hold with an average price target of $77.68, which is a 21.20% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Bernstein also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $78.00 price target.

Based on Zoom Video Communications’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.15 billion and a net profit of $298.83 million. In comparison, last year the company earned a revenue of $1.12 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $104.05 million

Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Company Description:

Founded in 2011, Zoom Video Communications, Inc. is a cloud-based peer-to-peer software platform that connects people through videotelephony and online chat services. Its video-first communications platform is used for teleconferencing, telecommuting, distance education, and social relations.

