Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Zoom Video Communications (ZM) closed at $69.50, marking a -0.97% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.21% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.64%.

Heading into today, shares of the video-conferencing company had lost 0.58% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 10.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.71% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Zoom Video Communications as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Zoom Video Communications is projected to report earnings of $0.99 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 3.88%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.08 billion, up 0.91% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.20 per share and revenue of $4.44 billion. These totals would mark changes of -3.89% and +1.18%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Zoom Video Communications. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Zoom Video Communications currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Zoom Video Communications has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.72 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 42.1.

Meanwhile, ZM's PEG ratio is currently 0.67. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.71 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.