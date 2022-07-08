Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Zoom Video Communications (ZM) closed at $119.80, marking a -0.78% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the video-conferencing company had gained 9.37% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.66% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.03% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Zoom Video Communications as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.92, down 32.35% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.12 billion, up 9.28% from the prior-year quarter.

ZM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.78 per share and revenue of $4.54 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -25.44% and +10.68%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Zoom Video Communications. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Zoom Video Communications is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Zoom Video Communications is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 31.97. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 45.91.

We can also see that ZM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.64. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.38 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 139, which puts it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

