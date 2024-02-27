News & Insights

Markets
ZM

Zoom Video Communications Shares Zoom In Pre-market On Encouraging Q4 Results, Outlook

February 27, 2024 — 07:26 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) are rising more than 12 percent in pre-market on Tuesday at $63.12, after reporting upbeat quarterly results, above view. The company's first-quarter as well as full-year profit outlook also came in above consensus estimates.

The company posted net income of $298.8 million, or $0.95 per share for the fourth quarter, compared with net loss of $104.1 million, or $0.36 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, earnings of $444.0 million or $1.42 per share beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $1.15 per share.

Revenue for the quarter was $1.147 billion, up 2.6% year over year. The consensus estimate was for $1.13 billion.

Looking ahead, Zoom expects first-quarter revenue to be about $1.125 billion, and adjusted EPS to be between $1.18 and $1.20. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $1.13 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter.

For the full year, revenue is expected to be approximately $4.600 billion, and adjusted EPS to be in the range of $4.85 - $4.88. The consensus estimate for revenue is at $4.65 billion and for earnings is at $4.71 per share.

The stock had closed at $63.12, down 0.44 percent on Monday. It has been trading in the range of $58.87 - $76.98 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ZM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.